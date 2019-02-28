By AFRO Staff

Every year during the Maryland Legislative Session, members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated gather in Annapolis to meet state legislators to discuss advocacy and policy. The theme for the event, Delta Day in Annapolis, is “Sounding the Alarm in Annapolis: Impacting Legislation in Maryland.” The day-long event scheduled for March 6 will be held at the Lowes House Office Building. Attendees can expect to hear from an array of panelists and engage in workshops focused of social change and policy reform.

Among workshops offerings are:

-The effects of Criminal Justice Reform and Gun Control;

-Ensuring Your Voting Right and Gerrymandering;

-Moving Towards a More Equitable and Inclusive Educational System;

-2020 Census and the Affordable Health Care Act.