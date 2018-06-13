By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Dennis Rodman broke down in tears during an emotionally dramatic interview with CNN on June 11, where the former NBA star bashed former President Barrack Obama for not taking North Korean President Kim Jong Un seriously.

According to reports, Rodman, who met with Kim Jong Un five years ago, said the North Korean leader told him to pass a message onto President Obama. Rodman claims when he tried to relay said message, Obama “didn’t even give me the time of day — he just brushed me off, but that didn’t deter me.”

Rodman, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, told CNN that he only received death threats after his visit to North Korea.

“When I went back home, I got so many death threats,” Rodman said as tears could be seen pouring from his eyes. “And I believed in North Korea, and I couldn’t even go home. I couldn’t even go home, for thirty days. But I kept my head up.”

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer went into explain how Kim Jong Un trusts him because he delivered on a promise that he would train North Koreans to play basketball so that the country could have a pro team.

“Dennis, you know, this is the first time someone ever kept their word to me in this country,” Rodman said Kim Jong Un told him. He also credited President Donald Trump for helping him grow closer to North Korea.

“Donald Trump should take a lot of credit for this. He went out the box and made this happen,” Rodman told CNN. “We have really put ourselves on the line to reach out to North Korea and they have been so gracious to me, my family and the United States. So let’s make this happen.”

After the interview, many people re-discovered Donald Trump’s tweets about Rodman. “Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice!,” he wrote in 2014.