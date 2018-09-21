By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor

This past week has been, arguably, the deadliest of the year, with 10 homicides in the last seven days as of Sept. 19, including the slaying of the son of a longtime Baltimore public servant.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, 40-year-old Reginald Scriber Jr., of the 100 block of S. Morley St.,was gunned down in the 100 block of N. Culver St., in Southwest Baltimore on Sept. 18 around 7:53 p.m.

Scriber is the son of Reginald Scriber Sr., deputy commissioner of community services/ombudsman for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC). Scriber has operated in this position for eight years but has been employed by the HABC for 32 years. According to the HABC website, the “Ombudsman oversees the city’s agencies’ constituent services as well as emergency operations for the City.”

The AFRO will continue to cover the death of Reginald Scriber Jr. and provide information as the story develops.