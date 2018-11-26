By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

Dr. Janette Hoston Harris, the District’s first “City Historian, and founder of the Hall of Fame Society, died of cancer November 2, 2018. She is being remembered as an Civil Rights activist, educator and entrepreneur who worked hard to preserve the history for generations to come, a history denied to a people denied by Jim Crow. She was 79.

Harris was a District resident for A 56-years where she worked with Presidents, several mayors and, thousands of ordinary people. Harris was campaign manager for the Carter-Mondale re-election campaign; directed the Mayor’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations under Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly; served as the first-ever appointed historian for the District of Columbia; and was appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser to the D.C. Commission to Commemorate and Recognize the Honorable Marion S. Barry Jr.

Harris also founded the D.C. Chapter of National Hook-Up of Black Women, D.C. Chapter of the Red Hat Society, and the Washington, D.C. Hall of Fame Society, which honors and showcases the rich history of Washington through its citizens. Harris owned J.H. Harris & Associates, LLC and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc., Continental Society, Inc., and the Alpha Wives, to name a few.

“The loss of Dr. Janette Hoston Harris, an outstanding civil rights leader and my friend, will be felt throughout the District of Columbia,” DC Delegate to Congress Eleanor Holmes Norton. “At the same time that Dr. Harris built a reputation as a distinguished educator, she pursued many activities that rendered great public service to the community.”

Harris was born in Monroe, Louisiana September 7, 1939. Her mother was a homemaker and her father was a printer and businessman who opened the first shoe store in Louisiana for Blacks, which was called “Hoston’s Shoes and Bootery.”

In 1956, Harris earned her high school diploma from Carroll High School in Monroe, Louisiana, where she was a member of the English and spelling bee clubs and the basketball team. From 1956 until 1960, Harris attended Southern University, where she was active in the Methodist club, a co-founder of Gamma Sigma Sigma sorority, and captain of the drill team.

But Harris put college on hold for a greater battle.

She was arrested and expelled for leading a sit-in at S.H. Kress Lunch Counter on March 28, 1960. As a result of the incident, the Governor of Louisiana removed Harris from Southern and prohibited her from attending any school on the state. The Hoston family was forced to leave the state and moved to Washington, D.C.

In 1960, Harris’s case challenging segregation, “Hoston v. the State of Louisiana,” went to the Louisiana Supreme Court. The case became part of a larger court challenge, “Garner v. Louisiana,” that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1961 where it was argued and won by future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1962.

Harris was determined to complete her education. She enrolled at Central State University, under President Charles Harris Wesley, in Wilberforce, Ohio, where she obtained a B.A. in Psychology in 1962. This same year, she wed the love of her life Dr. Rudolph Harris. They have two children Rylan and Junie Harris.

Harris went on to earn a Ph.D. in History (1975) from Howard University. She worked for the Peace Corps and the Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History. She taught history in D.C. Public Schools, Afro American History of Women at the University of the District of Columbia, Bowie State University, and at Lorton prison, among others.

In 2004, Harris and the six other students who took part in the sit-in during the Civil Rights movement were invited back to Southern University where they received the degree that they were denied in 1960

In 2018, Harris was honored as the first inductee in the Southern University Alumni Hall of Fame, and received the Washington, D.C. Hall of Fame Society’s Founders’ Award.

Like so many Civil Rights veterans who settled in the District after many battles to integrate the South, Harris was walking history. Norton concluded that “Dr. Harris’ longtime work as the first-ever appointed historian for the District of Columbia in particular will never be forgotten.”

Janette Hoston Harris , is survived by her husband Rudolph Harris; son Rylan R and wife Beverly; daughter, Junie J; stepson Ronnie Johnson and wife Dorothy; grandchild Kennedy G.; sister Wilhelmina Hoston Suttles; in-laws Frank and Sheryl Harris, and Linda and Walter Caldwell; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends.

The funeral and wake for Janette Hoston Harris was held on November 15 and 16, 2018 at John Wesley AME Zion Church, located at 1615 14th Street, NW Washington, DC 20009.

