By AFRO Staff

Barrier breaking District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has multiple “firsts” under her belt and has definitely made women’s history in her own right.

After being elected to the Advisory Neighborhood Commission in 2004, Bowser was chosen in a special election in 2007 to take over then rising Mayor Adrian Fenty’s D.C. City Council post in Ward 4. She then ran again for the Ward 4 seats in 2008 and 2012, winning both elections to serve as Ward 4’s representative on the Council, before running for mayor in 2014, and winning against incumbent Vincent C. Gray.

Bowser broke barriers in 2018 as the first woman to be re-elected as mayor in the District and is now serving her second term. In addition, Bowser made history last year as the first single mother to lead the District of Columbia when she adopted her daughter Miranda.

The mama mayor has dedicated much of her career to uplifting and empowering women. At the 2019 Women of Excellence Award ceremony, Bowser celebrated distinguished female Washingtonians, but also emphasized that there’s still more work to be done.

“We still have a lot of work to do to change the trajectory for women,” Bowser said. “Together we will continue to do the work on issues that are critical to us.”