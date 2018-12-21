By Mark F. Gray, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

HU’s NEWTON EARN ALL-AMERICAN and MEAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Despite a season where they didn’t meet expectations, Howard University quarterback Caylin Newton was named to the first team of the 2018 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America First Team and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Newton, whose brother Cam is quarterback of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, was the 2017 MEAC Rookie of the Year and the most dominant weapon in the conference, if not the nation, with defenses geared to stop him.

The Bison finished the season 4-6 (4-3 MEAC) but Newton still finished as the nation’s leader in several categories. He was first in passing yards per completion at just under 17 yards per and total offense 313.3 yards per game.

He was already selected to the 2018 Walter Payton Award Watch List after winning MEAC Offensive Player of the Week twice and is also a finalist for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. Newton finished his second year leading the conference with 2,629 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. In the season opener against Ohio University he generated 532 total yards, which was the third-highest output in program history.

HU’s COLE FASTEST TO SCORE 1000 POINTS

Howard University guard R.J. Cole has begun his assault on the Bison record books after taking a potential step toward becoming the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year. In their 76-67 loss at Fordham the sophomore guard from Union, N.J. made history by becoming the fastest Bison to reach 1,000 points in program history.

Cole reached the milestone in 44 games eclipsing James Daniel who set the mark by reaching the 1000-point club in 55 games. Cole, who is projected to be this year’s MEAC Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches and information directors finished with 18 points.

BSU’s HALL EARNS FIRST NAT’L PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall may have finished fourth in the Harlon Hill Award voting – which is the Division II version of the Heisman Trophy – but he has already earned his first of what could be many national offensive player of the year honors. For the second consecutive year he was named the HBCU Gameday/Protect Your Skull National Offensive Player of The Year.

Hall capped the greatest era of Bulldogs football history with a prolific senior season where he left no doubt who was the greatest player in school history. He broke his CIAA record by leading the nation with 4,152 passing yards and 31 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. He also led the nation in completions with 354 Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, no one else had more than 300. He also finished second in Division II football averaging 353 yards of total offense per game.

He never threw for less than 30 touchdowns or 3,000 yards in his final three years at BSU. Hall led them to CIAA Championship Game in two of his three seasons as a starter and won it this year.

HULL EYES RETURN TO MORGAN

Morgan State’s coaching search continues with a familiar name throwing his name back into the ring. Sources tell the AFRO Lee Hull, the last coach to lead them to a MEAC Championship has expressed interest in returning to northeast Baltimore.

Hull led the Bears to a share of the 2014 MEAC Championship and a berth in the FCS Playoffs before abruptly resigning in 2016 to be a wide receivers coach with the Indianapolis Colts. Hull only lasted one season in Indianapolis and has been on the sidelines since.