By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

While Omorosa Manigualt-Newman might have been fired from “The Apprentice,” the White House and most of Black Twitter, the former Donald Trump crony always finds a way to stay relevant . Since announcing her new tell-all, “UNHINGED”, the reality-star-turned-political-advisor has reportedly been using secretly recorded conversations with the President as a leveraging tool while shopping around her book.

According to The Daily Beast, Manigault-Neman secretly recorded conversations with Trump.

The Daily Beast reported it appeared to be the voice of the President in the recordings. The recordings allegedly come from conversations both in person and over the phone.

Similar to Trump’s reaction to the Michael Cohen tapes, it is clear the President does not take kindly to being recorded without his knowledge. It’s indicative of the mistrust and tension that exists in some of the President’s closest relationships.

Manigault-Newman has been quiet but did post on her Facebook account that she’d be on NBC’s “Meet the Press” this Sunday.

While the world may have to wait until Sunday to know more about the tapes, Twitter can keep everyone entertained in the meantime.