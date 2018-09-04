By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

It was a short first day of school for children at dozens of Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) and about 10 public schools in Baltimore County never opened, because they have no air conditioning.

Temperatures climbed into the 90’s once again on September 4, and the forecast calls for temperatures to remain in the 90’s for the rest of the first week of the 2018-2019 school year. The 10 public schools in Baltimore County that closed for lack of air conditioning today are: Bedford Elementary, Berkshire Elementary, Colgate Elementary, Dundalk Elementary, Campfield Early Learning Center, Catonsville Center of Alternative Studies, Dulaney High School, Lansdowne High School, Patapsco Center for the Arts High School and Woodlawn High School.

During the winter several BCPS schools were forced to close because of lack of heat; photos of children huddled in classrooms wearing coats and gloves during the winter months went viral. Many BCPS observers argue the decrepit condition of many city schools continue to be a significant obstacle to the education of public school students.

We’ll have a full report on how the lack of air conditioning at dozens of hot city schools will affect the first week in the upcoming issue of the newspaper, which will be published on Thursday.