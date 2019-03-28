By Renee Foose, Special to the AFRO

Dr. Anna McPhatter is not only an experienced social worker and researcher, she is a life-long educator. Currently serving as interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Morgan State University, her work at Morgan began more than 21 years ago, first as an associate professor of social work, then as a department chair where she founded the school of social work. After becoming a dean, her leadership paved the way for the newly minted school of social work to become the leading provider of master’s and doctorate degrees in social work for African Americans nationally.

“Education is critical in a variety of ways,” McPhatter said. “It expands ways for people to improve their lives, and not just with college, you can achieve a good living in other ways, just by investing in your own learning.”

McPhatter was recently selected as one of Diverse’s Top 35 Women in Higher Education. The staff at Diverse noted McPhatter has over 35 years of teaching experience in undergraduate and graduate social work programs and is an expert on child welfare, human behavior in the social environment, social group work, family treatment, cultural competency and clinical social work with Black families. McPhatter joins a very talented group of women from around the nation selected to receive the award.

In addition to her work in higher education, McPhatter serves as a board member for the Commission on Accreditation, Council on Social Work Education; a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW); president of the board of directors for D.C.-based child welfare agency Helping Children Grow; and board member for the Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation (GEDCO), an agency that provides sustainable housing for the elderly, the homeless and consumers dealing with substance abuse.

In 2018, McPhatter was appointed as Morgan’s Interim Provost while a national search is being conducted for a permanent replacement.