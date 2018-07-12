By AFRO Staff

Rev. Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Pastor of St. Mark’s Institutional Baptist Church died on July 1. He was 74. Dr. Lawrence was installed as Pastor of St. Mark’s, located at 655 N. Bentalou St., in West Baltimore, which is the original church home of the legendary Dobson family of preachers: Spencer Dobson, Sr., the church’s founder and family patriarch and his sons Harold Dobson and Vernon Dobson.

Dr. Lawrence, a retired attorney for the Baltimore City Public Schools, was married to Karen Long Lawrence. His funeral was July 11 and he will be buried July 13 at Garrison Forest Cemetery in Baltimore County. Condolences may be sent to Karen Long Lawrence, 39 Sheraton Rd., Randallstown, Maryland, 21133.