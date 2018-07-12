By AFRO Staff

Rev. Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Pastor of St. Mark’s Institutional Baptist Church died on July 1. He was 74. Dr. Lawrence was installed as Pastor of St. Mark’s, located at 655 N. Bentalou St., in West Baltimore, which is the original church home of the legendary Dobson family of preachers: Spencer Dobson, Sr., the church’s founder and family patriarch and his sons Harold Dobson and Vernon Dobson.

Rev. Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Pastor of St. Mark’s Institutional Baptist Church in Baltimore, Md. (Courtesy Photo)

Dr. Lawrence, a retired attorney for the Baltimore City Public Schools, was married to Karen Long Lawrence. His funeral was July 11 and he will be buried July 13 at Garrison Forest Cemetery in Baltimore County. Condolences may be sent to Karen Long Lawrence, 39 Sheraton Rd., Randallstown, Maryland, 21133.

Members of Dr. Lawrence’s fraternity Omega Psi Phi presided over his funeral. (Photo credit: Keyon Smith)
Rev. Dr. A.C.D. Vaughn, Pastor of venerable Sharon Baptist Church, was among the attendees at the funeral for Dr. Lawrence. (Photo credit: Keyon Smith)

