By AFRO Staff

Fans over the world have sung along to the lyrics of their hit songs such as “Tell Me,” “Sleeping in My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise” and “We’re Not Making Love.”

And, this weekend, attendees of the Baltimore AFRAM will have the opportunity to do the same when the home-grown R&B sensation, Dru Hill, closes off the festival with a concert performance on Aug. 12.

The performance comes on the heels of the group’s announcement that it is merging some of its members with hip-hop/R&B duo, Playa for its sixth studio album. The group now comprises Tamir “NOKIO” Ruffin, Mark “SISQO” Andrews, Antwuan “TAO” Simpson, Jawann “SMOKE” Peacock, and Benjamin “BLACK” Bush.

“While Jazz is working on solo endeavors, it only made sense to come together with our brothers,” said the group in a statement. “Not many people know this, but we met way back in 1998 when we all played the Ladies Night Out tour and Playa was a trio. We’ve been family ever since. But when we stepped on that stage with Dru Hill… as one group… for the first time this year, it was instant magic. We knew right away that this was where we all belonged.”

While most R&B aficionados are familiar with Dru Hill, which has sold 40 million records worldwide, Playa is best known for their smash hit, “Cheers 2 U,” released on Def Jam Recordings in 1998 when the group was a trio. Over the course of their career, the group has written and produced chart-topping hits with iconic artists like Jodeci, Aaliyah, Timbaland, Ginuwine, Lil’ Wayne, Drake, and Chris Brown.

The “supergroup’s,” first album, “The Second Coming” is expected to hit the airwaves this fall. The project is being headed by executive producer Troy Taylor of Songbook Entertainment, a Grammy Award-winning writer/producer who has worked with various artists such as Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.