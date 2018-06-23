By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for Black female directors. This week her film “A Wrinkle in Time” crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for a Black woman. The film got a late-game boost playing as a double feature at drive-in theaters with the record-breaking “Incredibles 2” this past weekend.

In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of “A Wrinkle In Time,” in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

DuVernay said on Instagram that she may be the first but will not be the last.

DuVernay was also the first Black woman to get a budget of over $100 million to direct a film. “A Wrinkle in Time” cost around $103 million to make.

The Disney film has now grossed over $132.4 million worldwide, but with marketing costs well over $100 million, “A Wrinkle in Time” is also still not in the black.

