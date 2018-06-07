By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

A Philadelphia Eagles fan was seen kneeling during the national anthem at the same White House celebration that President Donald Trump rescinded the Eagles’ invitation to.

The fan who took a knee was captured on video by Swedish writer Carina Bergfeldt.

“While @realDonaldTrump was having his party for himself after the #Eagles didn’t want to go to see him, one of the fans who was invited to the White House took a knee during the National Anthem in front of Trump,” tweeted independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

“Looks like trying to portray the #Eagles as enemies of the United States has backfired on Donald Trump in front of Eagles fans. Who would’ve thought?” Kleiman continued.

Trump had released a statement, disinviting the Eagles to their championship celebration after learning the team was preparing to send only a small group of players there. Most of the Eagles players had long made it known they would not attend a White House visit because of how racially and sexually offensive President Trump has been.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hands on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in the statement. The Office of the Press Secretary later released another statement, accusing the Eagles of abandoning their fans.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” the White House statement read.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose team was also uninvited by Trump after refusing to attend the White House celebration for the 2017 NBA championship, told the media that it was not surprising for Trump to disinvite the Eagles.

“The president has made it pretty clear he’s going to try to divide us…for political gain,” Kerr said during a Tuesday press conference. “We all look forward to the day we can go back to celebrating an athletic achievement.”