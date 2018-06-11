By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Social media marketing turned out to be a great tool for Eastern High School’s marching band this past weekend, as it got them one of the biggest and historic gigs in the District this year- a chance to play for the Washington Capitals’ victory parade June 12.

It all started when Mark Roy, band director for Eastern’s marching band, tweeted asking for an invitation to perform at the victory parade.

“The Eastern High School Marching Band would like to participate in the Caps Victory Parade… invite us,” Roy wrote on June 8.

That same day, Roy took his marketing up an extra notch tagging politicians and publications, including the AFRO, in various tweets soliciting the sounds of Eastern’s band.

The following day Ward 6 Council member, Charles Allen (D) joined the Twitter conversation.

Hey @Capitals… looking for an outstanding marching band for the parade? I know a few folks… @EasternHS. h/t @MisterMR2u pic.twitter.com/mEJZz1OGnR — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 9, 2018

Just two days later, on June 10, Roy took back to Twitter to share the good news about his band students.

Allen also took to Twitter to congratulate the Eastern Ramblers.

I’m hearing it may be official! Catch your @EasternHS Ramblers marching in the @Capitals #ALLCAPS Parade on Tuesday! https://t.co/zqCKcQ90r7 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) June 10, 2018

The Caps’ victory parade is June 12 at 11 a.m. and begins at Constitution and 17th Streets N.W.