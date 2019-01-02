By AFRO Staff

The American Diabetes Association estimates that over 30 million Americans are affected by diabetes and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. In the African American population, studies show that we are disproportionately affected by diabetes in comparison to the general population. The rates of diagnosed diabetes among African Americans is 12.7 percent compared to 7.4 percent of Whites.

Not only does the African-American community face the dilemma of increased diabetes diagnoses, but also numerous health care challenges while trying to manage diabetes; such as cost for treatments, medications, limited supplies and access to primary care to maintain a desired quality of life.

Eli Lilly and Company, a global leader in diabetes care, understands these gaps and burdens of costs in the African-American community. They understand that there are gaps in health care for communities of color and working to help close it by reducing the cost of insulin and making sure that everyone will have equal access to their medicines.

For this reason, Eli Lilly has launched Lilly Diabetes Solution Center and Helpline in the African-American community to ensure people receive comprehensive treatment for diabetes. The Solution Center is a solution-oriented program to provide relief for those who are not insured, underinsured or have high out-of-pocket expenses. It will assist people to gain access to affordable insulin, resources and options. Specifically, the center provides cost savings solutions, free clinic information to receive support and short-term and long-term options for immediate needs.

Lilly is dedicated to making sure that no one has to pay full price for insulin. And for those who currently pay the high costs of insulin, Lilly wants to provide lower cost insulin options. “We don’t want anyone to have to pay full list price for their insulin, and many people who do will be able to pay significantly less by calling our helpline,” said Mike Mason, senior vice president, Connected Care and Insulins. “Our goal is to ensure that people paying high out-of-pocket costs for Lilly insulins are matched with the best solution available to reduce their financial burden and help ensure they receive the treatment they need.”

Lilly has also donated insulin to three relief agencies that serve communities of color globally — particularly in the US — Americares, Direct Relief and Dispensary of Hope. They have distributed insulin to 150 free clinics around the country. The helpline will direct people toward these clinics in their local communities and provide information on how they can obtain it.

Lilly wants to hear from those who have trouble paying for their insulin or cannot afford their insulin by calling the helpline. If there is an immediate need, please call the helpline to learn the immediate and long-term best options for care.

“We encourage people who pay near full list price for insulin and those who don’t have the financial means to afford the costs they face to call the helpline,” Mason said. “We want to help people find ways to obtain insulin at more affordable prices.”

Help is available by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solutions Center helpline at 833-808-1234 to get more information and immediate assistance. Representatives are be available from 9 am to 8 pm (ET) Monday through Friday.