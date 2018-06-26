By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, [email protected]

Kanye West pissed off a ton of Black folks when he sported a Make America Great Again hat nearly a month ago in support of controversial President Donald Trump. But he won’t be the only Black celebrity in the dog house of the African-American community.

In a recent New Yorker interview, the high-profile ESPN journalist said he received some of the best career advice he ever received was from Trump.

“The defining moment in terms of this epiphany, where it elevated to another level, was courtesy of a man now known as the President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump,” Smith said, telling the New Yorker how the financial advice he claimed Trump personally offered him was “going to blow [them] away.

“He said, ‘Stephen, when you go to a bank and borrow three million dollars, and you can’t pay it back, you have a problem. But when you go to a bank and you borrow three-hundred million and you can’t pay it back, we’ve got a problem,” Smith continued.

“The moral of the story is, the more they invest in you, the more they must insure your success. If you come cheap, you’re expendable. But if you’re expensive, you’re valued. Don’t ever forget that.’ That’s what he told me. I never forgot it. Little did I know he would become President.”

Smith made headlines back in April for controversial comments relating to Trump. When former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was drawing comparisons to baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson for his role in social activism, Smith disagreed with the comparison, saying Kaepernick was more relatable to the polarizing Trump.

“Colin Kaepernick, with all due respect, we appreciate his willingness to bring sensitivity and awareness to racial oppression, racial inequality, police brutality, etc. But this is an NFL player that made in excess of $40 million. This is an NFL player who restructured his deal so that he could opt out a year early because he wanted to sit up there and maximize opportunities that were available to him,” Smith said on ESPN.

“Donald Trump was the former owner for the USFL, who tried to sue the NFL for $1.7 billion. He won the case, but won a grand total of one dollar. It assisted in ruining the USFL — certainly ruined his chances of ultimately getting what he really wanted which is to own an NFL team because then in 2014, years later when he wanted to own the Buffalo Bills, they still didn’t want him to be a part of their clique. So here you have a White billionaire who wants to become a part of the league and couldn’t get in. Colin Kaepernick can’t get back in.”