By AFRO Staff

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) named three FAMU College of Law students to be awarded its inaugural Rattler for Justice scholarships.

The university, and HBCU established in 1887, determined the awardees via essay contest. The essay question asked students what being a Rattler for Justice meant to each applicant.

The award, full tuition for a student’s last year of law school, is valued $15,000 by the university.

“To me, a Rattler for Justice is an individual who personifies integrity, an individual who understands the importance of resiliency, an individual who has conquered life’s obstacles, and is using those lessons to help make the journey for those behind her easier,” wrote awardee Nearlashawndra Nash-Scott, of Jacksonville, Florida.

“I strive to better others academically and professionally to show the legal field that FAMU produces quality attorneys,” wrote Ashley Stewart, of South Florida. “Because women are minorities in the legal community, my main focus has been on the advancement of female law students and lawyers.”

“A Rattler for Justice is someone who inspires empowerment amongst a group of underserved and underprivileged people,” wrote Ryan Willis, of Homer, Louisiana “My goal after law school is to be the voice of the people who are silenced, and to promote change throughout the world.”

The November 16 presentations made at the Grand Cypress Hyatt’s Legacy Awards and Scholarship Gala on Friday, also honored former graduates and several sitting Circuit Court judges.