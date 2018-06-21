By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

The swimming pool at the Kenilworth Recreation Center was filled with parents and children splashing and having a good time. This included Sheldon Robinson and his seven children. “It feels good to be a dad. Some fathers don’t even get to see their kids,” Robinson told the AFRO. “Time is all that matters, it’s the time that you spend with them.”

“It’s very important to spend time with children,” said the children’s mother, also part of the “Father’s Day Fun Day” in Ward 7 on June 16.

The event began with a 5K walk, sponsored by the D.C. Department of Recreation and the Metropolitan Police, and turned into a special day filled with swimming, Go-Go bands, and pans of grilled hotdogs. D.C. Dads Celebration drew hundreds to the Kenilworth Recreation Center for the live bands, free food, haircuts, employment resources and Father’s Day portraits.

The Kenilworth section of Northeast D.C. has had its share of violence but on Saturday a platoon of police officers focused on setting up tents instead of barricades and grilling hotdogs on a picture-perfect day.

Ward 7’s local coffee pop-up Penny Brew served coffee. Other participants included Cajou, a local vegan creamery, Fresh Direct online grocery delivery and Fit Fathers Foundation.

The Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity and the Commission on Fathers, Men and Boys organized the celebration to bring together families and increase awareness about gun violence in the District. “What began as a fun run with families to celebrate fatherhood now includes a peace rally,” said DPR Director Keith A. Anderson in a statement. “Mayor Bowser has provided additional resources in Wards 7 and 8; these men can play a crucial role in helping curb the violence in our city.”

Following the run, men pledged to make a difference. “I was born and raised in the Kenilworth community-me and my 11 siblings- and I have been dealing with at risk youth for more than 30 years,” said Umar Adus-Salaam, who along with other men, was honored by city officials for work in the Ward 7 community.

Adus-Salaam said through his neighborhood boxing programs he has mentored between 2,000-3,000 young people and he is not alone.

Johnny Fox, another veteran community leader recognized at the event, said, “It’s an honor and a pleasure to come back to the community that you grew up in. . . . We have been here for more than 30 years, it’s an honor to give back and reach back.”

Tony Dugger, director of the Commission of Fathers, Men and Boys, said, “We have some great families in the community and today is all about celebrating fathers, getting them involved and talking about the things that we need and rallying everyone around our kids to make sure that they have a wonderful future.”