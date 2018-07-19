By Hamil R. Harris, Special to the AFRO

Chairman of the Prince George’s County Board of Education Segun Eubanks is facing assault charges following a July 12 meeting where the debate over giving outgoing Public Schools Chief Kevin Maxwell an $800,000 severance became so heated that he allegedly pushed and threatened a political rival on the board.

Eubanks was charged with second-degree assault after a school board meeting that was packed with people and outrage over the board’s decision to give Maxwell a severance package that some, including Board member Edward Burroughs, say was too lucrative considering Maxwell’s performance.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker issued a statement the morning after the heated meeting which marked the end of a stormy year for a school system under a cloud of corruption allegations that divided the county and possibly cost Baker momentum needed for his failed bid for the Democratic nomination for governor.

“The County Executive is aware of the alleged altercation between Board Member Burroughs and Board Chair Eubanks. He believes that, whatever happened, it is unfortunate that they did not address their disagreement in a more professional manner.”

During the meeting, according to various reports, Eubanks struggled to keep order in the audience and at one point he attempted to turn off Burroughs’ microphone after he questioned his leadership abilities.

According to Burroughs, in a private room away from cameras, Eubanks pushed him and started cursing.

“I think there were two assaults yesterday, one physically against me by the board chair and one by the board, by granting this $800k giveaway,” school board member Edward Burroughs told WJLA after the scuffle.

“He pushed me against the bookcase and he started screaming, “I will f*ck you up,” “I will f*ck you up.”

The AFRO reached out to Eubanks for a reply but did not hear from him by press time.