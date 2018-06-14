All nine candidates vying for the Democratic nomination and the opportunity to face Gov. Larry Hogan in the General Election in November, debated for the last time before early voting begins on June 14. WMAR-TV hosted the debate in their studios and featured (from left): Alec Ross, Ben Jealous, Valerie Ervin, Rich Madaleno, James Jones, Krish Vignarajah, Ralph Jaffee, Rushern Baker and Jim Shea. The debate, which was recorded June 6 and aired June 13, did not reflect the fact Valerie Ervin dropped out of the race on June 12 and endorsed the candidacy of Baker. WMAR news anchor Christian Schaeffer moderated the debate and the panel of journalists that presented the questions to the candidates included, Kelly Swoope, WMAR anchor, Bryan Sears, The Daily Record and Sean Yoes, Baltimore Editor of the AFRO Newspapers.