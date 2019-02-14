By Sean Yoes, AFRO Baltimore Editor, [email protected]

Joe Flacco, who quarterbacked the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory following the 2012 season, has been traded to the Denver Broncos according to various reports.

According to NFL sports writer and pundit Ian Rappoport, via Twitter, the Broncos will send the Ravens a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft for Flacco. The trade ends the Flacco era in Baltimore, which started in 2008 after the 6’6” quarterback was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the NFL draft from the University of Delaware. However, in the most recent NFL draft the Ravens selected Lamar Jackson, a quarterback from the University of Louisville with their first round pick, which immediately led to speculation that Flacco’s playing days in Baltimore were coming to an end. After a hip injury during a Week nine loss to the Steelers sidelined the former Super Bowl MVP, Jackson replaced Flacco in the line-up as the team’s quarterback and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh officially made Jackson the starter. Jackson went 6-1 as the team’s starting quarterback and led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in Baltimore.

Flacco finished his career with the Ravens passing for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He has a career playoff record of 10-5 and holds the NFL record for most postseason road victories by a quarterback with seven.

The NFL’s new year does not officially begin until March 13 and the Ravens and Broncos are prohibited from commenting on the deal, or the terms surrounding it until then.