By Morgan State University Newsroom

Morgan State University announced the upcoming December 7 opening of a Food Resource Center (FRC), via press release.

The new center is intended to address food insecurity within its student population.

The release attributes inspiration for this direct address of food insecurity to Morgan’s Samone Crews, a junior elementary education major.

“Crews came up with the idea of establishing a food pantry during her freshman year, as part of her campaign platform while running for student office,” the release reads. “She had seen the challenges faced by some of her classmates and experienced inconveniences caused by some of the food locations on campus. Seeing her idea come to fruition, Crews acknowledged the abundance of support received from the administration and her peers in student government.”

Support includes the collection of food donations and also monetary donations.

Morgan’s class of 1969 donated $29,500 at a ceremony announcing the FRC’s opening. Morgan State University President David Wilson himself donated $500 at the same ceremony.

At this moment, the FRC is developing its inventory of meats, vegetable, condiments and snacks. It has a goal to stock 100 bags of various groceries.

The FRC will open every first Friday of every month from 3 to 6 p. M. starting on the aforementioned December 7.

A survey of students, administrators, faculty and staff revealed a urgent need for these services.

“More than 96 percent of the survey respondents indicated that an additional food resource for students was needed,” the release read. “In addition, 68 percent of students surveyed indicated that they were food insecure, 71 percent reported skipping meals because of a limited food supply, and 67 percent revealed that they borrow food or money because of lack of food.”

The FRC will be located at Room 213 on the second floor of Morgan’s Business Center. The university asks that questions about how to donate or otherwise assist be sent to [email protected] .