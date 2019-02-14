By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

Feb. 10, U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Momodu Gondo, a former member of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a myriad of crimes while a Baltimore Police Department (BPD) officer.

“When I balance Mr. Gondo’s conduct against what he has done to make up for it, I believe the government recommendation is a very reasonable one,” said Blake in court.

Gondo, 36, known in the streets as “G-Money”of Owings Mills, was found guilty in October of racketeering and distribution charges dating back as far as 2015. Gondo was also found guilty of overtime fraud, aiding a North Baltimore drug crew, robbery, and heroin distribution.

Gondo, a resident of Owings Mills faced a possible sentence of 60 years due to being charged in two separate criminal conspiracies. However, he testified against other members of the GTTF, as well as the drug gang he also committed crimes with.

In exchange for his cooperation U.S. Attorneys asked for only 10 years at sentencing.

Gondo testified that it was easy to cover up his crimes because he was a police officer.

“When we wrote incident reports, if money was taken, if a person had $10,000, we may write we only have $5,000. Take the $5,000 and submit the other five,” he testified. “Or sometimes just take everything,”

Although he admitted to stealing money as early as 2008, Gondo’s plea deal only covered crimes from 2015-2016, which included being the lookout during a home invasion, stealing money during arrests, selling confiscated weapons and drugs, and claiming tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent overtime pay.

In his testimony, Gondo placed some of the blame on deceased officer, Det. Sean Suiter, testifying that they were part of a squad of officers that stole money during 2009.

Suiter was killed eight months after the GTTF officers were indicted and just one day before he was set to testify in front of a grand jury against GTTF members.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, while an independent panel determined Suiter committed suicide.

Jemell Rayam, another officer of the GTTF that was indicted, but has not been sentenced yet, testified against Gondo saying he once told him he “laid someone out” meaning that Gondo killed someone.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Gondo only briefly addressed the court apologizing to the people of Baltimore and saying he’s deeply remorseful.