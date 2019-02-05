By Sean Yoes, AFRO Baltimore Editor, [email protected]

According to sources close to Morgan State University Athletics, a former NFL running back is close to signing a contract to be Morgan State University’s next head football coach.

Tyrone Wheatley, who played 10 seasons as a NFL running back, four with the New York Giants and six with the Oakland Raiders, will reportedly lead a Morgan football squad that struggled offensively and finished with a record of 4-7 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2018. Ernest Jones was Morgan’s interim head coach at the end of the 2018 season. Wheatley has been a running back coach for the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018)

Wheatley, a Inkster, Mich., native and a collegiate standout at the University of Michigan, was known as a bruising runner who had his most productive NFL seasons in Oakland. In 1999 he rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns and in 2000, Wheatley rushed for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.