By Michelle Richardson, Special to the AFRO

A series of shootings in the city left four people dead after a violent Labor Day in Baltimore.

While many people were enjoying a three-day weekend, Baltimore Homicide Detectives were investigating four separate shootings that took place in South Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), the first report of a shooting came in at 7:15 a.m. Monday (Sept. 4) morning. When officers arrived, they found a man at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Lyndhurst Street in the Edmondson Village community of Southwest Baltimore.

The unidentified man suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Due to pending notification of next of kin, the man’s name has not been released.

About six hours later, in the 1600 block of N. Ellwood Ave., in the Ellwood Park neighborhood, officers found an adult male who suffered from “multiple upper body” gunshot wounds.

The 26-year old man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released as of press time.

Around 5:00 p.m., another man, 24-years old, was found in the Curtis Bay community in the 3800 block of Fairhaven Avenue.

That individual was shot in the torso while driving and later died at an area hospital.

Witnesses told detectives they heard gunshots and then heard the victim’s car crash into parked vehicles on the street.

By the end of the night, at around 11:00 p.m., detectives responded to a report for yet another shooting in the 1600 block of Eager St.

A 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead sometime later at an area hospital.

Homicide detectives are still working to establish motives in all of these cases. So far, BPD has no one is in custody for any of the Labor Day homicides.

Anyone with information about any of the above homicides, is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.