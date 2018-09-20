By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Over the last week, 10 people have been gunned down on Baltimore streets and that violent trend continued Wednesday night with three more non-fatal shootings in less than an hour, as well as a shooting death according to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

WJZ 13 reports that the first shooting was reported just before 7:45 p.m., in the 2700 block of W. Coldspring Ln., in Northwest Baltimore. BPD officers responded to the scene and discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the hand. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, police reported to another shooting, this time in the 3100 block of Towanda Ave., also in Northwest Baltimore. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man shot in the neck. He was also taken to a local hospital where the victim was reported to be in stable condition.

BPD reports that the third shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., when police were called to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. According to BPD, a 23-year-old man was shot in the side, but police had not identified the location where the shooting took place.

Although the three shooting victims between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. survived, a fourth shooting victim did not. According to BPD, a 26-year old man was gunned down in the 5000 block of Cordelia Ave., in the Park Heights community of Northwest Baltimore. Police have not released any motives connected to last night’s four shootings.