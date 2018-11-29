By Brianna McAdoo, AFRO Staff Writer, [email protected]

Since 1988, Dec. 1 has been marked in observance as World AIDS Day; and this Saturday marks the 31st year of World Aids Day. To commemorate World AIDS Day in Maryland, there are an array of free events being hosted to raise awareness, combat stigmas and educate the community about the virus that is estimated to have effected 36.7 million globally.

The Prince George’s County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a World AIDS Day Kick Off at Bowie State University, on Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is suggested. There will be free confidential HIV/AIDS testing and giveaways at the event.

On Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Prince George’s Health Department is hosting an event entitled, World AIDS Day: Know Your Status. This event will be taking place at Palmer Park Community Center in Landover. Free HIV testing, Flu Shots, Glaucoma and Blood Pressure Screenings, Dental information will be offered in addition to raffle prizes, face painting and Zumba classes. For more further information contact Rhonda Wallace at [email protected].

Hosted by Mary Bowman Ain’t I a Woman? A Conversation About Health for Black Women by Black Women will be taking place at the Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville, Maryland on Dec. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. “This program will feature three dynamic speakers who will discuss the importance of physical, mental, and social health,” for Black women according to the Eventbrite, where tickets are available. “They will provide practical and realistic ways that women can begin taking steps in the direction of total health and well-being.” This event is free.

For more information about upcoming events in observance of World Aids Day, visit http://baltimoreoutloud.com/wp/world-aids-day-2018-events/.