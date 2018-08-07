By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, the “Bootylicious” diva, admitted to having a little extra meat on her bones after having children, and a collective sigh of relief was heard all throughout social media. She was praised for her honesty and how she celebrated her imperfections.

The queen diva said she was 218 pounds the day she gave birth to her twins Sir and Rumi.

“I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section,” she wrote in Vogue.

The performer, businesswoman, wife and mother of three said she needed time to heal before beginning a strict regimen.

“I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be,” Knowles-Carter wrote. “After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.”

She explained that she also stopped wearing wigs and hair extensions and used minimal makeup for shoots during her healing period as a means to appreciate her natural body.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a*s off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

Now for those that aren’t sure what all the FUPA fuss is all about, that’s okay. Dictionary.com wrote that searches for the meaning of FUPA skyrocketed when the Vogue article came out August 7. “This acronym just got the Beyoncé Vogue treatment,” Dictonary.com tweeted.

The more politically correct, Dictionary.com meaning of the acronym is “Fat Upper Pubic Area,” yet many sites, such as Urban Dictionary and the majority of the Twitterverse, use the term with the “P” standing for more colorful language. A FUPA is defined as “a wide area of protruding fat in the upper pubic region,” according to Dictionary.com.

Now that everyone is all caught up, the world is celebrating in Beyoncé’s FUPA appreciation.

“Queen Beyonce showed love to her FUPA in next month’s Vogue so I’m declaring September “FUPA Appreciation Month.” #FUPA @bodypositivity,” reporter Jenna Amatulli wrote on Twitter.

BBC reporter Nola Marianna Ojomu wrote on Twitter, “Beyonce told us to embrace the FUPA, Rihanna confirmed that if you want a butt, you gotta have a gut. Our Queens just made the Vogue September issues all about body positivity in a way that is actually relatable.”