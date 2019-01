The U.S. Congress seated on Jan. 3, is the most diverse in the nation’s history. But, 50 years ago this week, Adam Clayton Powell, the legendary congressman from Harlem and the pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church was seated in the U.S. House of Representatives to make a total of nine Black members of the House. In 2019, there are 55 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the most in the country’s history.