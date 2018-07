By AFRO Staff

The following are the viewing and funeral arrangements for Taylor Hayes, the seven-year old little girl who died July 19, after clinging to life for weeks before she succumbed to injuries she suffered after being shot in the backseat of a car July 5.

Viewing: July 27, 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., at Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home, 2140 N. Fulton Ave., in West Baltimore.

Funeral: July 28, 10 a.m., Empowerment Temple, 4217-4221 Primrose Ave., in Northwest Baltimore.