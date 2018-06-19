By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

The viewing for Jordan McNair, whose promising collegiate football career at the University of Maryland was cut short when he collapsed suddenly during practice and later died, is today and his funeral is set for tomorrow.

The viewing will last until 8 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Home on Liberty Road in Randallstown and the funeral on June 20 will be at New Psalmist Church in Northwest Baltimore. The wake for McNair begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at King Memorial Park in Woodlawn following the funeral.

McNair, 19, was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout at College Park. According to ESPN, the 6’4”, 325 pound McNair completed the workout but, afterwards McNair struggled physically and team officials began “providing necessary care.” He was later taken to the training room at the football team house and then transported to a local hospital. He died on June 13. No cause of death has been announced and the school has launched an investigation into McNair’s death.

McNair, a Baltimore native and a resident of Randallstown, was a high school standout at the McDonough School in Baltimore County, where he was a two-time All-Metro guard. He played in one game last season for Maryland.

“Know that your words of comfort, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed…,” wrote Tonya Wilson, McNair’s mother on a Facebook post June 17.

“Thanks everyone and Happy Father’s Day to all my friends and family and especially to Marty Mac (referring to McNair’s father, Marty McNair), I know this one is hard for you…you did good by your boy.”