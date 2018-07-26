By Brigette White, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

Dr. Monica Goldson was officially named interim CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools July 23. On July 12 she was named acting schools Chief Executive Officer. She will be leading the school system for at least one year.

Dr. Goldson has worked for Prince George’s County Public Schools for her entire career, starting as a teacher 27 years ago and was most recently working as a deputy superintendent.

“I am up for the challenge,” Goldson said in an interview with FOX 5. “I accept responsibility from this day forward for the decisions that are made in Prince George’s County Public Schools. What you will find that’s different is we will have an accountability system.”

A new county executive will take office in December and this time next year, that person could sign Dr. Goldson to a multiyear contract or choose someone else.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks, who won the Democratic primary in June, released a statement congratulating Goldson.

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Monica Goldson on being named Interim CEO of our school system,” Alsobrooks said. “I hope this appointment allows us to begin looking forward and return our attention to where it should be, on our students, teachers and parents. It is imperative that we work together to ensure that resources reach the classroom, our teachers are compensated fairly and that we work with parents to remove any barriers to learning that exist for our children.”