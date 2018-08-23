By Stephen Janis, Special to the AFRO

The fallout from the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), broadened this week after a Baltimore County police officer whose name surfaced during the trial of two of the accused city cops, resigned.

Baltimore County Officer Michael Woodlon left the agency voluntarily Aug. 20, the department told the AFRO. Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson declined to elaborate further on the circumstances leading to his departure or if any allegations against Woodlon were sustained.

During the trial of two of the eight members of the disbanded elite gun unit, one of the former detectives, Momodu Gondo, testified that Woodlon had participated in several robberies with him. The former member of the GTTF testified that he had split cash proceeds with Woodlon.

Woodlon was suspended by county police on July 18 during an internal investigation after the allegations surfaced. But county police would not comment on the outcome of the investigation. Sources told the AFRO Woodlon denied any wrongdoing.

Attempts to reach Woodlon for comment were unsuccessful.

Woodlon was hired by the county in 2012 and was assigned to the Woodlawn precinct. Previously he worked as a Baltimore City police officer.

The GTTF is a group of eight former Baltimore City officers who were either convicted or pleaded guilty to robbing residents, stealing and dealing drugs and filing fake overtime slips.

The specialized unit wreaked havoc on the city for years, committing robberies and dealing drugs while earning overtime pay on vacation.

The original charges against the officers stemmed from a series of federal wiretaps collected on former Det. Gondo in 2016.

But the mysterious death of Detective Sean Suiter, who was found shot in the head in a West Baltimore alley in November, expanded the scope of the scandal when police officials revealed Suiter was set to testify in a 2010 robbery involving the ringleader of the unit, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.

Allegedly, Suiter and Jenkins, along with another officer, tried to rob Baltimore resident Umar Burley by boxing in his car in 2010. But Burley managed to evade them, which lead to a car chase and an accident that killed the 84-year old father of a Baltimore city police officer. Jenkins later admitted another officer planted drugs after the crash to implicate Burley.

Burley was recently released from prison and cleared of federal charges after serving seven years. Jenkins said that Suiter was unaware that drugs were planted.

The latest chapter of the GTTF scandal has embroiled the beleaguered agency in an ongoing series of damaging revelations about the BPD.

The department is currently under federal consent decree after a scathing report by the Department of Justice found the department engaged in unconstitutional and racist policing over a period of 20 years.

Six of the eight members of the GTTF have been sentenced to federal prison, including the ring leader, former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, who received 25 years.

Two of the remaining members, Gondo and Jemell Rayam, have not been sentenced yet. Gondo’s lawyer has said publicly his client is continuing to cooperate with federal prosecutors.