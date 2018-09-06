By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

While the back to back bombshells from Bob Woodward’s new book and an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times, allegedly from a Trump White House senior official, triggered a “volcanic” reaction by the 45th president, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court sparred with a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

During the first full day of direct questioning of Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 5, California Sen. Kamala Harris, widely believed to be poised to make a White House bid in 2020, leaned into the opportunity to confront the potential Supreme Court Justice over his possible connection to the high-powered Washington D.C. law firm of Kasowitz, Benson and Torres. Part of the skirmish between Harris and Kavanaugh went as follows:

H: Judge, have you ever discussed Special Counsel Mueller or his investigation with anyone?

K: Well, it’s in the news everyday…

H: Have you discussed it with anyone?

K: Uh, with other judges I know…

H: Have you discussed Mueller or his investigation with anyone at Kasowitz, Benson and Torres, the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer?

K:Uh…

H: Be sure about your answer sir.

K: Uh, well I’m not remembering, but if you have something you wanna…

H: Are you certain you’ve not had a conversation with anyone at that law firm?

K: I said…Kasowitz, Benson…

H: Kasowitz, Benson and Torres, which is the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, who is President Trump’s personal lawyer. Have you had any conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at that firm, yes or no?

K: Well, is there a person your talking about?

H: I’m asking you a very direct question, yes or no?

K: I need to know, I’m not sure I know everyone who works at that law firm.

H: I don’t think you need to, I think you need to know who you talked with. How’d you talk to?

K: I don’t think I…I’m not remembering, but I’m happy to be refreshed, or if you want to tell me who you…

H: Sir, are you saying that with all that you remember; you have an impeccable memory, you’ve been speaking for almost eight hours, I think more with this committee about all sorts of things you remember. How can you not remember whether or not you had a conversation about Robert Mueller or his investigation with anyone at that law firm.

Watch the entire exchange below.

The judicial cat and mouse game between Harris and Kavanaugh went on for nearly eight minutes with the judge deflecting throughout. But, it seems clear the Democrats on the Senate Judicial Committee presiding over Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing believe Kavanaugh is hiding something that could be incriminating in some way.

The questioning of Kavanaugh will continue through Sept. 6.