By Mark F. Gray, Special to the AFRO

Danny Johnson is living the NFL’s dream. When he takes the field in Washington’s home opener against the Indianapolis Colts it will be as an undrafted free agent who defied the odds. That Johnson made the 53 man roster reflects what Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams calls “finding a diamond in the rough.” For Johnson it’s a dream come true working for an HBCU legend who is also from Louisiana and understands the different paths to play in the NFL.

“He [Williams] knows what I need to do to be successful after going through the same experience,” Johnson told the AFRO. “It’s been a big helping hand for me.”

Johnson and Williams have a kindred bond that could only be formed in the HBCU football sanctuary of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Despite Williams being a legend from Grambling and Johnson a rookie from Southern University, there’s a silent understanding. Williams knows the path that has been traveled by 29 players who went from bus trips on the dusty roads of Black Colleges to the Hall of Fame and the others, like himself, who’ve impacted the game in such ways their names are revered. He also knows where to find the gems who appreciate the chance to compete for a place on an NFL roster despite not hearing their names called during the draft.

Williams is SWAC to his core which makes the opportunity for Johnson to play in Washington more surreal. However, both understand it’s a business and despite Williams having a special place in his heart for HBCU players he cut former Grambling running back Martez Carter, whose injury kept him sidelined for most of training camp. Johnson’s undrafted status makes him a bargain by NFL contract standards.

Johnson is a utility player in a world of specialists, which enhanced his value for Washington. While his coverage skills are what made the scouts and coaches take notice, his special team skills are what solidified his place on the roster.

“It gives you confidence to know you can go out there and make plays,” Johnson said. “Whichever way I can get on the field to make a play I’m going to work hard so I can get out there and do it.”

He’s never been reluctant to change other than when his high school football coach recruited him. Basketball was his first passion but at 5’9” his options were limited. In his senior year Johnson moved from receiver to quarterback. At Southern he switched positions and became an all-SWAC defensive back and the type of player that coaches had to account for.

In 2016 Johnson tied for the FCS with seven interceptions and nine pass break ups. He developed a reputation as a physical defensive back despite his size with 57 tackles and a willingness to be a factor in run support also. Johnson started gaining national attention earning third team Associated Press All-American and NFL scouts started noticing him too.

Johnson is grounded and focused, having been a father since he was 16 and graduating with a degree in criminal justice. He played for a program that was underfunded and lived through the turbulence in Baton Rouge following the death of Alton Sterling. Pro football may be his job these days, but it isn’t all he is.