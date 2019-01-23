By Rev. Dorothy Boulware, Special to the AFRO

If it’s Friday in Baltimore, what mix could be better than a great discussion about the city’s revival and house music. What a combination! It’s the treat of the evening for those who

venture out to the Impact Hub, Feb. 1, to talk with author, Sean Yoes about his book, “Baltimore After Freddie Gray” and hear the best music in the world, ala Baltimore.

This event is produced in partnership with Tiffany Ginyard, AFRO managing editor and

founder of the Fly Girl Network. “It focuses on a conversation I’m facilitating with middle and high school students about the impact of violence on their lives, post Uprising,” Yoes said.

“We’re also going to be focused on healing using the conversation.” Yoes had no idea of a book when he began capturing the news surrounding the arrest and death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, culminating in what the city has chosen to call the Uprising, the citizens’ response to the injustice they felt Freddie Gray endured while in police custody.

Yoes wrote himself through the horror and the injustice, the incredulity and the reality. He

wrote himself through the mass media frenzy and the would-be stars of it all. Without planning, he wrote the script for an atrocity, the ashes of which have become a source of new life in the city.

One column at a time. Each week another column. Each week another reaction. Week by week. Race and Politics.

While Yoes admits to at least emerging as an expert on Black Baltimore, he said “discussing Gray’s death and his life are important in understanding the ubiquitous system of White supremacy in Baltimore specifically.”

And the discussion at the Impact Hub will meld into what Yoes calls the ultimate Baltimore healing experience, “a House Music party with DJs Henry Da Man and Sunny T.”

Yoes is neither a stranger to Baltimore nor a stranger to the AFRO. He is well known as a writer extraordinaire for his weekly column, Race and Politics, and most recently as the Baltimore editor.

Join Sean Yoes and the community 6 p.m., Feb. 1 at Impact Hub, 10 E. North Avenue.

“Baltimore After Freddie Gray: Real Stories From one of America’s Great Imperiled Cities” can be purchased at the event and on Amazon.com