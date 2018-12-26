By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say heavy rains sent about 9.6 million gallons of a mix of stormwater and sewer water into Baltimore streams last week.

The Jones Falls, looking south from the 41st Street bridge. (Courtesy Photo: Onore Baka Sama/Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

The Department of Public Works said in a statement Wednesday that 7.5 million gallons flowed into the Jones Falls from locations on Preston Street and on Falls Road on Friday. Another 2.1 million gallons flowed into Herring Run from a stream bank manhole near Belair Road.

Officials say it was the second time in a week that discharges occurred in this pattern due to rainfall.

