By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Donald Trump, the current resident of the White House is allegedly loathe to read anything; the polar opposite of his predecessor Barack Obama.

Recently, President Obama, the author of three books, shared his current reading list via a Facebook post to his more than 55 million Facebook followers.

“I’m often asked what I’m reading, watching, and listening to, so I thought I might share a short list from time to time,” Obama posted on June 16. “There’s so much good writing and art and variety of thought out there these days that this is by no means comprehensive — like many of you, I’ll miss “The Americans” — but here’s what I’ve been reading lately. It’s admittedly a slightly heavier list than what I’ll be reading over the summer,” Obama added. The former president’s current reading list of books and articles includes:

Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret of Belonging, by Alex Wagner. “What she (Wagner, a journalist) came up with is a thoughtful, beautiful meditation on what makes us who we are — the search for harmony between our own individual identities and the values and ideals that bind us together as Americans,” wrote Obama.

The New Geography of Jobs, by Enrico Moretti. Of Moretti’s book, Obama said, “It’s six years old now, but still a timely and smart discussion of how different cities and regions have made a changing economy work for them — and how policymakers can learn from that to lift the circumstances of working Americans everywhere.”

Why Liberalism Failed, by Patrick Deneen. “I don’t agree with most of the author’s conclusions, but the book offers cogent insights into the loss of the meaning of community that many in the West feel, issues that liberal democracies ignore at their own peril,” Obama wrote.

“The 9.9 Percent is the New American Aristocracy,” is an article by Matthew Stewart, for The Atlantic. “Another thought-provoking analysis, this one about how economic inequality in America isn’t just growing, but self-reinforcing…,” Obama wrote.

In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History, is a book written by Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, who has been frequently mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential candidate for 2020. In describing Landrieu’s book, Obama recalls something the late Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who along with eight of his church members, was murdered in Charleston, S.C., by a White supremacist. “Across the South, we have a deep appreciation of history. We haven’t always had a deep appreciation of each other’s history,” Pinkney said.

“That’s something Mitch takes to heart in this book, while grappling with some of the most painful parts of our history and how they still live in the present,” Obama added.

Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life, by Jennifer Kavanagh and Michael D. Rich, RAND Corporation, is the last entry on Obama’s current reading list.

“The title is self-explanatory, but the findings are very interesting,” the former president wrote.