Governor Larry Hogan (2nd from left) is joined by (Left to right) Betsy Simon, Director Z-Hap; Karen Hammond, President & CEO KHD Performance Analysis Solutions; George E. Mitchell, Executive Director Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center; and Gwendolyn S. Woody, Wellness WERKS 8 at a dedication of a Library and Computer Lab named in his honor at the Langston Hughes Center in Park Heights on June 5.