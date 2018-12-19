By Lashuan Noakes, Special to the AFRO

Beyond gift lists, travel plans and family issues, the eternal question for women around the holidays is, “What do I do with my hair?”

For many women their mane can be the bane or the gift and this year many are dropping the day-to-day, go to hairstyles when it comes to the holidays. Some women are playing up their natural tresses and going bold with new colors. Some are rocking short and funky, extreme haircuts, others are going with messy bob cuts; while others are forgoing fretting over their hair all together an anointing their heads with bold, colorful headwraps, or glittering headbands. Here are a few of our favorite picks for Your 2018 Holiday Hair.

Style 1:

This sleek and sexy pixie is a classic and will never go out of style; it’s low maintenance and you can use a velcro wrap, or a silk scarf for maintenance and relaxation while sleeping.

Style 2:

This hip, new age, curled mohawk is a winner. With the sides cut low it is very low maintenance and can be maintained by tying it up with hair strips or a velcro wrap.

Style 3:

Extensions are really popular and sought after by those desiring a new look with a full weave, a partial weave, or with clip in hair. The maintenance is easily done by taking a vent brush, wrapping it around and applying a velcro wrap.

Style 4:

This curly bob is a classic style. With this look you can dress it up or down; very easy maintenance, you can pin curl your hair or sleep with a satin bonnet at night.

Lashuan Noakes is the owner and operator of the Mane Obsessionz salon, at 4711 Harford Rd., and has been at that location for 10 years. Noakes is the senior cosmetologist and has been licensed for 30 years. Carolyn Davis has been a licensed professional cosmetologist for seven years and has operated at the Mane Obsessionz salon for seven years. The duo specialize in hair cutting, color, weaves, silk presses and other services. They also provide cosmetics and hair products to meet their customers needs.