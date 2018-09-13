By AFRO Staff

Charlotte M. Perry, a long time Baltimore educator, died September 5 at the age of 93. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in 1923 to the late Cyrus W. Marshall, Sr. and Elizabeth H. Marshall. Her brother, Cyrus W. Marshall Jr., and sister, Elizabeth H. Marhsall preceded her in death.

Perry was educated in the Baltimore Public School System and graduated from Douglass High School in 1941 and Coppin State Teacher’s College in 1949. She served as a teacher, senior teacher and Principal in several Baltimore schools with the last being Matthew A. Henson Elementary School in West Baltimore.

When she retired in 1986 she began teaching at Bethel Christian School. She retired from Bethel in 1996.

Active in her community Perry was part of the Evergreen Protective Association, the City Fair, Summer Corps, Edmundson Community Organizations, Rosemont Community Organization, Mayor’s Drug Advisory Board and the Encore Dinner Theater, among many others.

Perry joined Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church at the age of 12 and went on to serve as Elder, Deacon, Trustee and Missionary, among other positions.

Perry moved to Miami with her son William Perry III in 2012 and lived in Florida until her death. She was married to the late William R. Perry Jr. and the late Stanley C. Jordan. She is survived by two children, William Perry III and Marsha C. Jordan and daughter-in-law Dynise Williamson-Perry, four grand children and one great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews.