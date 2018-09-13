By AFRO Staff

Letitia Mae Short Maddox, a stay-at-home mom, died September 4 at the age of 95. The cause of death was undisclosed.

Maddox, daughter of the late James Edward Short and Hattie Pauline Bundy Short, was born on August 15, 1923. She was the youngest of eight children.

Her father died at the age of 2 and her mother supported the family by working as a cook in a hotel.

Maddox attended Baltimore Public Schools and graduated from Douglass High School in 1942. Following World War II she married J. Albert Maddox, who served in the U.S. Army in the Philippine Islands during the war. He would go on to co-found Time Printers, which has been in existence in Baltimore for 64 years.

Maddox converted to Catholicism ahead of marrying J. Albert Maddox and the couple was one of the first African American families to integrate St. Joseph’s Monastery Parish in Irvington in the late 1950s. In later years they attended New All Saints Catholic Church.

She leaves behind daughters Brenda (Willie) and Lisa (Randolph); her sons, Albert (Elsie), Daniel (Nena), Wayne (Camilla) and Gregory (son Brian preceded her in death); twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Sharlene Short; brother-in-law, Francis J. Maddox, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.