By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

The race for county executive for Prince George’s County has taken a touchy turn. Affiliates of former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards accuse Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks of being a tool of the county business and political establishment. Alsobrooks is crying foul to that accusation, while the other candidates are seeking attention by attacking the two front-runners.

However, there was no showcase of hostilities at a May 30 county executive forum sponsored by the civic engagement ministry at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. The moderator, sportscaster Lou Holder, set the tone. “We want to have a civil discussion of the issues that affect Prince Georgians,” he said.

Edwards and Alsobrooks participated in the forum along with Maryland State Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-District 26), Billy Bridges, Tommy Thompson, Paul Monteiro and Republican Jerry Mathis. The winner of the Democratic Party primary on June 26 will face Mathis in the Nov. 6 general election.

The civic engagement ministry gave Holder questions to be directed to specific candidates. However, Holder asked the first question, which had to do with the candidates’ qualification to serve as the county executive.

Alsobrooks said she has the experience to run the county government. “I have run agencies for 14 years,” she said, referring to her almost eight years as the county’s top prosecutor and as the executive director of the county’s Revenue Authority before then. “In both of those roles, I have served with integrity and if you vote for me, the best is yet to come.”

Edwards said her experience as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and extensive work in the non-profit sector qualifies her to be the county executive. “I played a role [as a lobbyist] to pass the Violence against Women Act in 1994,” Edwards said. “I was the executive director of the ARCA Foundation that deals with equity and justice issues.

“As a member of Congress, I passed legislation that made sure children who got free or reduced breakfast and lunch can also get dinner. I have delivered for Prince George’s County.”

Monteiro touted his work with President Obama. “I worked in the White House for five years and was the leader of AmeriCorps,” he said, referring to the agency that recruits Americans to work on community projects in the U.S. as a volunteer. “Working in the Obama administration, I helped fund non-profits that were doing good work.”

Muse said his 16 years of serving in the Maryland General Assembly “prepared me for every issue I will face as county executive.”

“As a legislator, I learned to look for best practices in addressing problems,” the senator said.

Bridges said he wanted to “build bridges” by bringing back prayer in school and lifting up those who are down. Thompson, who has served as the county’s housing director, said he wanted to use his 35 years of county and federal government experiences “to level the playing field.”

“I can run the county government because I have done over $400 billion in transactions throughout my career,” he said.

Mathis said he wanted to end the “plantation mentality” of county Black politicians and his mentor, the late Wayne Curry, the first Black county executive, taught him how to get things done.