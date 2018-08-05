By Carl Thomas, Special to the AFRO

This week, Craig A. Thompson, a partner at Venable LLP was elected to serve as President of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC). The election, which took place at the IADC annual meeting hosted this year in Lisbon, Portugal, ends Thompson’s one year term as President-elect and officially begins his one year term as the organization’s President.

Thompson, who is currently a practicing partner in Venable’s Products, Liability, and Mass Torts practice, has practiced law for 23 years and is former Chair of Venable’s Diversity Committee.

When asked about his preparation for the new role, Thompson said, “I have witnessed great leadership over the years, and studied the importance of relationship building. I have also been privileged to serve many non-profit and community organizations over the years, and developed a strong desire to build our communities through servant leadership.”

Fully cognizant of the significance his ethnicity brings to the position, Thompson told the AFRO “I believe that my experience as an African American man has strengthened my resolve to pursue big goals and withstand difficult challenges. I have been able to apply those characteristics to this position.”

The IADC is the preeminent invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests, with members hailing from six continents, 51 countries/territories, and all 50 U.S. states. The Association’s core purposes are to enhance the development of skills, promote professionalism, and facilitate camaraderie among its members, their clients, and the broader civil justice community.

Thompson has written two children’s books, The ABC’s of Black History and The ABCs of Black Inventors, both of which have been sold all over the world over the last 14 years.

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, and high-net-worth entrepreneurs and individuals. With more than 700 attorneys across the country, the firm strategically advances its clients’ objectives in the U.S. and around the globe.