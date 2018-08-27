By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, [email protected]

Questions swirl around yet another American mass shooting, this time at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Fl., where the gunman from Baltimore killed two and wounded nine others before turning the gun on himself.

According to CNN, David Katz, 24, attended the tournament Aug. 26 for competitive players of the Madden football video game. According to police, the Baltimore native used a handgun in the shooting, but they have not commented on a possible motive.

Various media outlets are reporting that the two victims are Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia, and Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California.

WBAL-TV reports that authorities have searched Katz’s family home in the upscale Federal Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore. Katz had reportedly been a student at the University of Maryland, where he majored in environmental science and technology, according to UM spokeswoman Katie Lawson. He had enrolled at the school in September 2014, was not registered for classes currently. According to UM, Katz did not live on campus. Reportedly the gunman’s father, Richard Katz, is an engineer who works at NASA in the Instrument Electronics Development Branch.

Katz went by the gaming name “Bread,” according to other gamers, and had previously won Madden tournaments in 2017. Specifically, in February 2017, the Buffalo Bills tweeted out a picture of Katz after he won the Madden 17 Bills Championship and congratulated him. When asked about his gaming skills, Katz told Bills hall-of-famer Steve Tasker, “I think personally I’m one of the better players,” he said.