James Jordan, pastor of the Refreshing Spring Church of God In Christ for decades, was recently elevated to the position of Auxiliary Bishop in the Church of God In Christ.

Jordan was elevated last year but this week was honored at the Gaylord International Hotel during a program that featured Lisa Page-Brooks, from the female gospel group Witness, and Bishop J. Louis Felton, senior pastor of the Mount Airy Church of God In Christ in Philadelphia.

“We are humbled to be chosen by our denomination to occupy this position,” Jordan told the AFRO. “This opens up an opportunity for a new work but our focus is still in the Riverdale and Hyattsville community.”

Refreshing Spring is one of the largest African-American Pentecostal churches in the region. Over the years, Refreshing Spring has had a significant impact in the community; establishing a bus ministry, clothing closet, homeless outreach and a special ministry to the local Vietnamese community.

Jordan, 75, has been a member of Refreshing Springs since the age of 3 and pastor of the Riverdale congregation since 1995.

In 1995, Founding Pastor Archie D. Headen died and Jordan, who was then church’s Assistant Pastor, was appointed Pastor.

According tothe church’s website, Jordan, Jr. had a special attachment to Elder Headen. As a child he begged his parents to go home with Pastor Headen every Sunday. Later as an adult Minister and Elder he served Headen faithfully. He was even given an opportunity to become the Pastor of a Church in West Virginia, which he took with permission from Headen.

Jordan said while his ministry will not change he will have additional tasks that includes serving as the chairman of the jurisdiction’s board of supervisors.

“The greatest challenge that we have facing us is possibly in the political arena,” Jordan said. “They only want our input at election time and we are on the ground level.”