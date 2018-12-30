The Natchez Democrat reports that Foxx says it’s his “sincere hope that we stop the killing in Natchez, Mississippi.”

Adams County and Natchez have seen at least 13 slayings this year, up from five in 2017. Police blame killings on a cycle of retaliatory violence.

Foxx won a best actor award for portraying Ray Charles in the 2004 film, “Ray.”

Hooper says he became friends with Foxx after Hooper and his daughter won a trip to Los Angeles and met Foxx.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/