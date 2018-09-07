By James Wright, Special to the AFRO, [email protected]

Maryland Democratic candidate Ben Jealous is sharing his campaign operations in Prince George’s County while it appears that the Republican incumbent, Larry Hogan, has no presence in the county.

Jealous is working in tandem with the Maryland Democratic office to have a volunteer operation in Largo, Maryland at the Greenspring Corporate Center and has a set up in College Park, according to his campaign’s web site. The Largo location is the center for Prince George’s County Democrats running for re-election.

“This isn’t the Jealous campaign headquarters,” Morgan Murphy, a well-known Democratic political operative in Maryland and the District of Columbia, told the AFRO. “This office is part of the Maryland coordinated campaign where Democrats are coming together to win on Nov. 6.”

The Largo office has literature not only from the Jealous campaign but also from candidates such as U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson (D-District 24) and Maryland State Sen. candidate Malcolm Augustine (D-District 47). The suite has individual offices for candidates and a large area for meetings and campaign activity.

“Mr. Jealous has been here and his volunteers are welcome to come here and to work,” Murphy said.

The Jealous campaign is aware that Prince George’s County has the largest bloc of Democratic voters in the state, 451,351, according to the Prince George’s County Board of Elections, and the county is key to a victory over Hogan.

It is interesting to note that Hogan’s lack of presence in the county, having lived in Prince George’s County and attended schools there. His father Lawrence Hogan served as the Prince George’s County executive from 1978-1982; the last Republican to hold that office.

In 2014, Hogan won the governorship but lost Prince George’s County decisively to his Democratic opponent, Anthony Brown. Brown presently represents part of Prince George’s county and parts of Anne Arundel County in the U.S. House.

The Hogan campaign did not respond to a request for comment by press time. In addition, there is no sense on Hogan’s Facebook or Twitter pages that there is a campaign office in Prince George’s, which has 40,791 registered Republicans, according to the county’s board of elections.

On Labor Day, Jealous marched in the popular Greenbelt Labor Day parade but Hogan did not. However, later that day both Jealous and Hogan participated in the Gaithersburg Labor Day parade in neighboring Montgomery County. Hogan did attend a fundraiser for a firefighter battling cancer in Edgewater, which is in Prince George’s County, on September 2.