By Shana Trammell, Special to the AFRO

In 1958, Joan Williams was 26, beautiful, accomplished and unknown to the Rose Bowl Committee of Pasadena, black. After being nominated by coworkers, Williams was crowned Rose Bowl Queen of the nationally recognized parade. However, this dream would be deferred for nearly 60 years after committee members realized Williams was in fact a light complexioned black woman. In 2015 on New Year’s Day, Williams was finally given the honor she so rightfully deserved and rode on the head float. Williams who transitioned at the age of 86 on Feb 20, 2019 left a legacy of determination and poise in the face of adversity and racism.