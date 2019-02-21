Joseph Cecil Pryor, Sr. was born June 4th 1950 to the late Rollen H. and Annie Mae Pryor, the 4th child out of eight. He graduated from Edmondson High School in 1968. He got a job with the Post Office right after graduation, soon after he enlisted in the Army in the same year. He was in Vietnam War for 14 months. He served from 1968 until 1971 when he was medically discharged. He returned to the post office and retired in 1993.

Joe was always the life of the party. He loved to dance and tell jokes. He enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed oldies music and gospel and had a large collections of both that he played when he was alone. His pets were reptiles that he kept in tanks in his living room. He loved to cook his soul food meals and was very good at it. He enjoyed going to the casinos. Joe was also a Mason with Lodge No. 31, Martin Luther King at Hiram Grand Lodge on Eutaw Place, which has dissolved.

Joseph is leaving to cherish his memories: his son, Joseph C. Pryor, Jr. and daughter, Crystal Love Pryor; three sisters, Rosa Pryor-Trusty, Shirley Scott & Linda Pryor; one brother, Bernard Pryor;4 Step-Children; his in-laws, William “Shorty” Trusty, Dennis Scott and Marcia Pryor; and one grand-daughter, Nijah (Aniyah); eight nieces and nephews: Keith Hendricks, Kelvin Atkinson, Karen Atkinson, Kathy Atkinson, Bernard Jr. WJ, Anthony Pryor, Cecilia & Rhonda, Sandra; Malita, Darcela, Wayne & Ty, He preceded two brothers, Roland(MC) & William Pryor and one sister, Maxine Pryor. He also leaves behind a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.